Rescue-1122 provides 19,201 emergencies services in September

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 provided 19,201 emergencies services during the of September, said the Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmed.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that during various emergencies, 22,015 injured and patients were shifted to hospital and 263 people died during various emergencies across the province.

Rescue staff provided medical aid to 1724 injured of traffic accidents, 11,787 medical incidents, 248 accidents and 321 criminal incidents across the province.

Similarly, 35 drowning, 13 roof and wall collapses, 11 different types of explosions and 469 other emergencies were also responded.

In 4585 referral cases 4677 patients were transferred from small hospitals to big hospitals on ambulances.