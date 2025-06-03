Rescue 1122 prepares emergency plan for Eidul Azha

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 03 (APP):The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has chalked out a comprehensive plan to facilitate and provide emergency services to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and it was attended by all station in-charges and heads of relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed necessary measures to provide prompt and effective emergency services during Eid, in line with the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Shah Fahad and Regional Director South Imran Khan Yousafzai.

The district emergency officer informed that Rescue 1122 teams would remain on high alert 24/7 throughout the Eid holidays to ensure immediate response to any emergency.

He added that ambulances, fire vehicles, and motorbike ambulances would be deployed at all major Eid prayer grounds.

Similarly, diving teams would patrol the Indus River, Bhakkar Road Lake, and CRBC Canal to help prevent drowning incidents.

Citizens have also been asked to contact emergency service via the Rescue 1122 helpline 1122, or the alternate number 0966-715166 in case of any emergency.

He further urged the citizens to avoid aerial firing, refrain from motorcycle one-wheeling, stay away from swimming in rivers and canals

He also informed that all Rescue 1122 personnel’s leaves have been cancelled to ensure full staff availability during the festive period.