Rescue 1122 on high alert in Murree for New Year’s night amid severe weather

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): The Rescue 1122 on Tuesday was placed on high alert in Murree for the New Year’s night, with a special emergency plan activated in anticipation of severe weather.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Kamran Rasheed said a dedicated duty plan had been drawn up under his supervision to ensure a timely and effective response to any possible emergency. All Rescue 1122 stations, ambulances, motorcycles, rescue and fire vehicles, along with trained personnel, would remain fully alert in the field.

Emergency resources were specially deployed at key tourist spots, including Mall Road, Kashmir Point, Patriata, Jheeka Gali, Baryian, and Bhurban, he added.

The Rescue 1122 control room, Kamran Rasheed said, would remain operational 24 hours, with instructions issued for immediate response to any incident. “Additional staff have been assigned, and station in-charges are required to submit field reports. Close coordination with the district administration and other relevant agencies has also been ensured,” he added.

Rescue 1122 urged residents and tourists to exercise caution while celebrating, advising careful use of heaters in vehicles, avoidance of fireworks, and carrying warm clothing, blankets, and essential supplies.

The officials also advised maintaining discipline in crowded areas and calling 1122 immediately in case of any emergency.

“Public safety remains our foremost priority on New Year’s night, and all available resources are being deployed to ensure it,” the officials added.