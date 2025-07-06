Rescue 1122 on high alert

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jul 06 (APP):The Rescue 1122 had been placed on high alert on Muharram 10 (Ashura) to ensure emergency preparedness during mourning processions and gatherings across the district.

Ambulances, motorbike units, fire vehicles, rescue posts, and trained officials had been deployed along the routes of processions and at majalis to provide immediate medical assistance.

Special motorbike squads are operating in crowded areas to ensure swift emergency response.

DEO Umar Akbar Ghuman stated that Rescue 1122 teams were performing their duties diligently and were in close coordination with the district administration and law enforcement agencies.