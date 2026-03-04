Rescue 1122 Murree conducting practical emergency training under School Safety Programme

MURREE, Mar 04 (APP): Rescue 1122 Murree is running an intensive School Safety Programme across private and government educational institutions, providing students, teachers and school management with practical training to handle emergencies effectively.

During the programme, Rescue experts conduct mock drills covering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid for severe injuries, controlling excessive bleeding, fracture management, safe transfer of casualties and other essential emergency procedures. Students are also taught safe evacuation techniques in case of fire, earthquake, or any sudden incident.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday, “The initiative aims to ensure that, in any emergency, people present at the scene can continue organised and timely rescue efforts until professional teams arrive, helping safeguard lives.” He noted that prompt first aid can significantly reduce fatalities in accidents.

The spokesman said teachers were also being given specialised briefings on preparing emergency response plans, ensuring safe student transfers, identifying emergency exits and the proper use of fire safety equipment.

Heads of participating institutions welcomed the initiative, saying such practical training fosters confidence and a sense of responsibility among students.

The spokesman said keeping educational institutions prepared for any emergency “remains a top priority of Rescue 1122, and the programme will continue in a sustained manner.”