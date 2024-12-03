Rescue 1122 launches training session under CM Internship Program

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 03 (APP):A training session under the Chief Minister’s Internship Program was conducted at the Central Station Chowk Kumharanwala by Rescue 1122.

The session marked the official launch of the Pakistan Lifesaving Program training, supervised by District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian.

As part of this internship initiative, students from various universities will receive hands-on training in first aid, said official sources.

The program includes comprehensive lessons on the use of advanced medical equipment, personal safety measures, and emergency response techniques. Key areas of training encompass cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for cardiac and respiratory arrest, techniques to minimize blood loss in case of injuries, and other life-saving measures.

Participants who complete the training will be deployed to various rescue stations across the city, where they will receive practical exposure to managing emergencies. The goal of the CM Internship Program was to equip participants with the skills to provide timely first aid, assist rescuers during emergencies, and work alongside professionals during large-scale incidents.

During the session, Dr. Hussain Mian administered an oath to the participants, emphasizing the value of humanitarian service. He lauded Rescue 1122’s dual role in providing emergency assistance and striving to establish a safer society. “The Pakistan Lifesaving Program training under the CM Internship Program is a vital step in this direction,” he said.

Dr. Hussain Mian further acknowledged the participants’ enthusiasm, describing them as a valuable asset to society. He expressed confidence that their contributions in the field of emergency response would become a cornerstone of community welfare in the future.

This initiative underscores Rescue 1122’s commitment to nurturing a culture of preparedness and volunteerism in Pakistan, said participants.