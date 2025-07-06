Rescue 1122 Khanewal remains on high alert

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Jul 06 (APP):Rescue 1122 Khanewal remained on high alert to ensure the safety and well-being of mourners during Youm-e-Ashura, following special directives from Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz).

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood, emergency cover was provided at 16 designated locations where mourning processions were held across the district. A total of 216 Rescue personnel, 45 Rescue Scouts, 15 ambulances, 5 fire vehicles, and 50 motorbike ambulances were deployed to ensure prompt response in case of any emergency.

Timely assistance was provided to 1,230 individuals, with 1,214 mourners receiving first aid on the spot, while 16 were shifted to hospitals for further medical treatment. Temporary Rescue posts staffed with trained personnel were established along procession routes to provide immediate support to participants.

In addition to procession-related duties, Rescue 1122 teams efficiently managed routine emergencies across Khanewal district during the sacred occasion.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood lauded the dedicated Rescue officers and staff for performing their duties diligently and ensuring the safety of the public throughout Youm-e-Ashura.