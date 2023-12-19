Rescue-1122 issues recommendations about burning gas heaters, coal-stoves

MULTAN, Dec 19 (APP):Rescue-1122 administration has issued a set of recommendations in the wake of potential risks associated with gas heaters, coal-burning stoves, and gas leaks during the winter months.

In a meeting about the community safety programme, chaired by Dr Kaleem Ullah, the district emergency officer, aimed to address safety concerns during the winter season, was held here on Tuesday. Due to gas leakage, several persons

lost their lives during the winter seasons. Dr Kaleem Ullah, however, stressed the need for citizens to adopt certain precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

He outlined several safety guidelines, including the importance of regularly cleaning gas heaters and checking for leaks. Proper ventilation in rooms for effective air circulation was emphasized, along with maintaining a safe distance between heaters and flammable items.

Other key recommendations included not leaving burning heaters unattended, securing heaters before leaving a room or house, limiting the use of gas heaters, and preferring warm clothing. Dr. Kaleem Allah also urged citizens to be aware of gas load-shedding schedules to prevent gas accumulation in rooms.

Additionally, the public was advised to avoid drying clothes directly on heaters and restrict the use of heaters for heating purposes only. The citizens should be cautious of the continuous burning of heaters, which can produce harmful carbon monoxide.

For those using electric heaters, special attention to wiring, sockets, and switches was recommended. Proper disposal of ash and ensuring fresh air intake during the use of coal or wood-burning stoves were also highlighted in the meeting.

In case of emergencies, citizens were instructed to contact Rescue 1122 promptly at the following numbers: 0619220305, 0619220302. The officials also underscored the importance of swift communication to ensure timely response and assistance during any unforeseen events.