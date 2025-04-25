29.9 C
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign

PESHAWAR, Apr 25 (APP):Director General Rescue 1122, Shah Fahad has issued an alert on behalf of the Meteorological Department to deal with a possible heatwave in the province.
In a press statement issued here on Friday, Shah Fahad said Rescue 1122 has completed all preparations in this regard.
The department, he continued has launched an awareness campaign among the public regarding heatwave across the province, in which Rescue 1122 officials are going to various public places and distributing awareness and pamphlets in which precautionary measures have been written.
Shah Fahad Director General Rescue 1122 said that letters have also been issued to the district administration and hospitals in all districts.
Public has also been requested to follow safety measures, avoid unnecessary travel, while consuming beverages including water as much as possible.
DG Rescue 1122 said in summer the incidence of fires increases so we are also ready to deal with fire break out in the forests for which Forest Department and the district administration are contacted for precautionary measures.
All equipment, including medicines used in emergencies and safety equipment for personnel, are being distributed to different districts of the province.
