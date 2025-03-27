28.2 C
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Domestic

Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan on Eid

MULTAN, Mar 27 (APP):The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122)  issued an emergency  plan for Eid-ul-Fitre to ensure timely emergency services to people.
To effectively manage emergencies, the Rescue 1122 has deployed ambulances, rescue vehicles, and fire vehicles at key locations, including mosques and Eidgahs across the city. Mobile rescue posts have also been established to provide immediate assistance in case of any untoward incident.
More than 500 rescuers will remain on high alert, equipped with state-of-the-art emergency tools. The deployment includes 22 ambulances, eight fire vehicles, and 93 motorcycle ambulances stationed strategically across the city. Additionally, rescue teams have been assigned duties in Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad to extend emergency coverage beyond Multan’s central areas.
