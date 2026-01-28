Rescue 1122 holds mock fire drill at Sialkot trade center

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, an 28 (APP):Rescue 1122 Sialkot on Wednesday conducted a mock fire drill at Abdullah trade center on Kutcheri road to test emergency response and fire safety procedures.

According to spokesperson,the exercise included practical demonstrations by firefighters and emergency teams, with participants briefed on fire safety protocols and precautionary measures.

The spokesperson added that the drill aimed to evaluate immediate response,rescue operations and firefighting procedures,noting that Rescue 1122 was fully equipped and trained to handle emergencies.

The initiative follows directives from Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif to implement fire safety measures, conduct audits and organize mock exercises across the district to protect lives and property.