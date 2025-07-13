Rescue 1122 gears up for monsoon season, flood preparedness reviewed

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP): Director General Rescue 1122, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of monsoon season and flood preparedness.

Chairing a meeting, the DG assessed modern equipment, water rescue gear and diving units, engaging with expert personnel to confirm operational readiness and availability of all resources. He issued directives to ensure an immediate and effective response to any emergency.

Tayyab Abdullah emphasized that Rescue 1122 was consistently prepared to safeguard lives and properties across the province during any natural disaster or emergency. He confirmed that alerts had been issued, leaves of all personnel were canceled and institution was on full alert as a primary first responder due to potential flood risks.

He further added that throughout the monsoon season, Rescue 1122 teams in all districts would operate round the clock on emergency mode, guaranteeing a swift and professional response to any situation.

DG Abdullah reiterated that Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was well-equipped with both technical resources and trained personnel to effectively manage natural disasters and provide timely relief to the public.