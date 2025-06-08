Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 30 emergencies on first day of Eidul Azha

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 08 (APP): The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 tackled a total 33 various emergencies across the district on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Sharing a detailed report about the Rescue 1122 performance during Eidul Azha, its spokesman said the total emergencies include 20 medical, 11 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, one injury from an aerial firing and others.

He said the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

During the Eid, he said Rescue 1122 also provided referral services and shifted one patient from Tehsil Hospital to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Moreover, water rescue teams remained on patrol at River Indus and other key locations, while ambulance bikes and fire-fighting bikes patrolled various Eidgahs and public areas across the city.

Rescue 1122 personnel were also assigned protocol and security duties with the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On special instructions from District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, the Control Room In-charge and on-call duty officers visited various rescue stations, met with staff, appreciated their dedication, and reviewed the service delivery.