Rescue 1122 conducts mock flood response exercise

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP): Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Lahore on Thursday conducted a large-scale mock flood response exercise at Khaira Pull, BRB Canal, to assess preparedness for possible flooding in the region.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, more than 60 rescuers and eight rescue boats took part in the exercise. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lahore, Muhammad Shojain Vistro, along with officials from the district administration and DEO Shahid Waheed, witnessed the exercise. The ADC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the professional capabilities of the rescuers.

He said the objective of the exercise was to ensure a swift emergency response in the event of a flood and to enhance coordination among various departments involved in disaster management.

Rescue staff demonstrated key operations including the evacuation of flood victims, rescue of drowning individuals, diving operations, and the provision of first aid on-site.

Later, during a media briefing, the ADC said the exercise was aimed at evaluating the readiness level and operational efficiency of equipment and manpower, so that effective and coordinated relief efforts could be ensured during real emergencies.