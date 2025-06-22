Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise in Jaranwala

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) conducted a mock exercise to respond to potential flood emergencies in and around the district.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said here on Sunday the mock drill was conducted at Gugera Branch Canal in Jaranwala to evaluate operational readiness and strengthen inter-departmental coordination in the face of natural disasters.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Aurangzeb Goraya witnessed the exercise as a chief guest. He reviewed the various departmental camps and appreciated their readiness.

Rescue & Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid gave a detailed briefing on Rescue-1122’s flood response strategies and preparedness measures.

Various departments actively participated in the exercise including health, civil defence, social welfare, police, traffic wardens, agriculture, municipal committee, education and livestock.

Each department set up dedicated camps to demonstrate their flood-response capabilities and coordination protocols.

Rescue 1122’s Water Rescue Team demonstrated and showcased their quick and skilled techniques in saving drowning victims. The professional competence of the rescue teams was widely appreciated by the observers.

Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Goraya also engaged with the rescue scouts team and commended their enthusiasm and dedication.

He said that such mock drills were vital for testing functionality of emergency equipment besides assessing professional skills and reinforcing collaboration among different institutions to ensure an effective response during actual flood emergencies.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal said that his department was fully prepared to tackle any potential flood scenario.

All necessary resources would be mobilized to rescue the flood victims and their properties, he added.