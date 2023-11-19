Rescue 1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety

MULTAN, Nov 19 (APP):Rescue 1122 conducted an awareness walk and seminar on “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” in order to sensitize citizens about precautionary measures to reduce road incidents here on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah led the awareness walk.

While addressing the seminar, Dr. Kaleemullah said that as per the World Health Organization report, in view of the current data of road traffic accidents in Pakistan, every house in Pakistan will be affected by road traffic accidents in next few years which is a matter of concern.

He maintained that the ratio of road traffic accidents in the developed countries of the world was five percent while it was alarming in our country.

He said that most of the road traffic accidents in Pakistan were occurring due to motorcyclists and carelessness in which young people are the most affected causing irreparable damage to the family and society.

The official said that they were running an awareness campaign under the ‘Community Safety Program’ which is helpful to create awareness among the people and added that it was the responsibility of all of us to follow traffic rules and aware the students in schools, and colleges about the implementation of road traffic rules and safety measures.

He appealed to the public to follow safety measures including wearing of helmet while riding a motorcycle, and not to break immediately in case a car suddenly comes in front. Avoid using mobile phone/smoking while driving and don’t drive if feeling sleepy and others, he concluded.