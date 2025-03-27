Rescue-1122 cancels Eid holidays for staff

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Rescue-1122 Faisalabad has cancelled Eid holidays for its staff and bound them to report on duty during all the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal in a media briefing said here on Thursday that a comprehensive duty plan has been chalked out to provide timely first aid to the people in case of any emergency, including accidents on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the leaves of the staff have been canceled.

He said that inspection teams have also been formed to inspect the rescue posts. The control room staff has also been instructed to remain on alert round the clock.

He said that during the Eid prayers, 42 rescue posts have been set up at Eidgah, mosques and recreational sites, in addition to which ambulances, motorbike ambulances and fire vehicles will be present at various locations all the time.