Rescue 1122 becomes source of pride for Pakistan: Dr Faisal

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

was strengthening the emergency services by expanding it to all tehsils of the province.

He said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of 298 Emergency Medical

Technicians, including 25 instructors trained for emergency service in tehsils,

held at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here.

The cadets of the 37th Basic Rescue Course, including 15 female cadets, took part in

the passing-out parade on the completion of their training.

Dr Faisal congratulated the passing out rescuers and said the Emergency Services Academy

was providing training to other provinces and rescuers trained from the Academy were

serving humanity in their respective provinces.

Dr Faisal also appreciated efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 10 million victims

of emergencies in Punjab and getting the United Nations INSARAG certificate.

He also appreciated the entire management under the leadership of DG Emergency Services

Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing professional training to rescuers. “The Rescue 1122” has

become a source of pride for Pakistan,”he added.

On this occasion, DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer took an oath

from 298 passed-out rescuers.

Highlighting the performance of Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 had

so far rescued over 10 million victims of emergencies since its inception.

The fire rescue service had also responded to over 177,000 emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs 530 billion with professional firefighting on the modern lines. The Emergency Services Academy had

trained over 22,000 rescuers in provinces since its inception.

Earlier, the passed-out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency during

mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, rescue from confined spaces

and from height.

At the end, Dr Faisal Sultan with Dr Rizwan Naseer gave away shields and

certificates to officials for showing the best performance.