Repatriation of undocumented Afghans continues

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP):The process of repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan remained in progress, with a total of 474,264 individuals having returned till the other day, border authorities informed on Wednesday.

On this specific day, 708 Afghan citizens, including 194 men, 156 women, and 358 children returned to their home country. The repatriation effort involved the use of 73 vehicles, facilitating the return of 96 families to Afghanistan.

This ongoing initiative was dedicated to assisting the return of Afghan nationals who had been residing unlawfully in Pakistan. The authorities said the repatriation process was still in progress and every possible facility was being provided to the returning Afghans.