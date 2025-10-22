Repatriation of Afghans gains momentum at Torkham Border

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 22 (APP):Under the joint policy of the federal and provincial governments, the repatriation process of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gained momentum.

According to border officials on Wednesday, the operation against unregistered refugee camps has entered its final phase, and dozens of additional camps are expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

Recently, three more Afghan refugee camps were shut down in the province, bringing the total number of closed camps to eight. Sources reported that more than 1,500 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from these camps.

The overall plan calls for the closure of 42 refugee camps across the province, with 34 of them scheduled to be completely shut down by next month. District deputy commissioners have been officially notified to implement the closures.

According to the Home Department, policies against unregistered Afghan refugees have been made stricter, and actions are being finalized. District administrations across the province have been directed to closely monitor refugee registration, movement and business activities.

Meanwhile, the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees continues, with border officials reporting that dozens of families are returning to Afghanistan daily.