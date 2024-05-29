Repair, rehabilitation of Murree’s twelve roads in full swing

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has vigorously been working to repair and rehabilitate twelve roads of Murree under Murree Development Plan and it has completed eighty five percent repair and rehabilitation work of roads up till now since its inception a month back.

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said this while reviewing the progress of repair work. He said that the remaining construction work will be completed before the stipulated period of two months. He further said that once repair work is completed it will help provide better travel facilities to the more than one lac fifty thousand local population and more than 1.6 million tourists visiting Murree annually.

“Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif desires to promote tourism in Punjab and she yearns to make road infrastructure better to attract more tourists along with the facilitation to local population of Murree,” Sohaib added.