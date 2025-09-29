Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Domestic

Repair, reconstruction works accelerate in flood-affected areas

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rehabilitation and reconstruction works are continuing at a fast pace in flood-affected areas of the province, with priority being given to the repair of roads and protective embankments.
The CM lauded Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Bherth and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf for their tireless efforts in expediting the work.
In Muzaffargarh’s suburban area, a major breach in Nooraja Bhutta Dyke has been fully repaired, with a 1,960-foot protective dyke rebuilt and a 1,250-foot breach completely filled, extending the embankment to 3,450 feet. Near Hafizwala on the motorway side, 23,000 feet of distributary track has been restored, while two roads with a combined breach length of 410 feet have also been rehabilitated. Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of the work to fill a total of 33,700 feet of breaches has been completed. In addition, the repair of a 283-foot breach in the fourth canal has also been successfully carried out.
