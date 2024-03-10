Renowned child rights activist Imran Takkar shortlisted for ‘Hamaray Hero Award, at PSL

PESHAWAR, Mar 10 (APP): A Peshawar based dedicated advocate for child rights in Pakistan Imran Takkar has been shortlisted for the prestigious Hamaray Hero Award in the category of Child Rights Activist.

This recognition comes after more than two decades of tireless efforts in raising awareness and building capacity on child rights nationwide.

As a prominent figure in the field, Imran Takkar’s serves as a key member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission’s technical working group.

He is also a valuable contributor to the Provincial Advisory Committee for the National Commission on Human Rights as well as member of the parole committee government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the establishment of 8 child courts, supported by Group Development Pakistan, KP judiciary, and the KP government.

Beyond his institutional affiliations, Imran Takkar is the founder of the KP Child Rights Movement (CRM) and an active member of the End Violence Against Women and Girls (EWAG) alliance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For over two decades, he has served independently and through national-level civil society organizations and networks, engaging stakeholders for policy change, raising awareness, and building the capacity of duty bearers on child rights and child protection.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Imran Takkar’s enduring commitment to child rights has earned him a nomination for the Hamaray Hero Award.

The award, presented by HBL PSL powered by Kindom Valley, acknowledges individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Imran Takkar expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honored to be shortlisted for the Hamaray Hero Award as a Child Rights Activist.

This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have joined hands in promoting and protecting the rights of children in Pakistan.

I was invited to the Lahore Qalandar vs Karachi match, where I received the Hamaray Hero award at the award distribution ceremony at the end of the match in Karachi on March 9, 2024.

