Religious scholars always struggle for development, sovereignty of Pakistan: Haqqani

NOWSHERA, Apr 27 (APP):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Thursday said the religious scholars had always struggled for the development and sovereignty of the homeland.

Addressing the annual gathering of ‘Dastar Bandi’ at Jamia Taqir al-Quran Mughalki, Nowshera, he said Ulema, under the leadership of Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, took practical efforts for the freedom of Pakistan and implementation of Islamic system in the country.



Maulana Haqqani said Islam was the religion of peace and security and seminaries were playing a significant role in spreading peace, security and love among the people.



He urged the religious parties to raise their voice against atrocities being held in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, and Myanmar at all international forums.



He said religious scholars had always fought for Shariah law and through its implementation, the destiny of Pakistan could be changed.



Maulana Haqqani pledged to continue the great intellectual legacy of Jamiat leader Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed and prayed for peace, unity and stability of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah on the globe.



At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the successful students.