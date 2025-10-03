Religious leaders call for global peace, express solidarity with Palestine and Kashmir

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, has said that Pakistan stands with the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir, as well as all oppressed communities across the world, and will continue its struggle for peace.

He expressed these views on Friday while welcoming Archbishop of the Anglican Church of America, Dr. Foley, who visited the Grand Jamia Masjid, Bahria Town, along with President of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall.

In a joint statement, Muslim and Christian leaders emphasized that all divine religions preach peace, love, and tolerance. They highlighted that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Jesus Christ are based on compassion and harmony, and no religion advocates terrorism or extremism. “Those who spread violence and extremism do not represent any religion,” they asserted.

Ashrafi expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing situation in Palestine, urging the global community to play its role in restoring peace among the Palestinians.

Archbishop Dr. Foley praised Pakistan as a beautiful country where people of different faiths live together in harmony. He said he was deeply impressed by the sincerity and work of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee and expressed hope that its efforts would continue to grow stronger.

Bishop Azad Marshall, President of the Church of Pakistan, stressed that the holy places of all religions deserve respect and reiterated that terrorism and extremism cannot be associated with any particular religion. He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for including non-Muslims in the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, calling it an important step towards interfaith harmony.