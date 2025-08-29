Relief hampers for flood-hit in Gujrat

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Aug 29 (APP):In line with the Punjab government’s vision, the district administration of Gujrat has dispatched 500 ration bags and food hampers for families affected by recent floods.

According to an official spokesperson, each hamper contains 10-kg flour, 5-kg rice, 3-kg ghee, 2-kg gram pulse, 2-kg sugar, 1-kg milk pack, three Dettol soaps, and half a kilogram of tea, with a total weight of about 24 kilograms.

The consignment was sent to Shahbazpur for immediate distribution.