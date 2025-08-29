Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeDomesticRelief hampers for flood-hit in Gujrat
Domestic

Relief hampers for flood-hit in Gujrat

9
- Advertisement -
GUJRAT, Aug 29 (APP):In line with the Punjab government’s vision, the district administration of Gujrat has dispatched 500 ration bags and food hampers for families affected by recent floods.
According to an official spokesperson, each hamper contains 10-kg flour, 5-kg rice, 3-kg ghee, 2-kg gram pulse, 2-kg sugar, 1-kg milk pack, three Dettol soaps, and half a kilogram of tea, with a total weight of about 24 kilograms.
The consignment was sent to Shahbazpur for immediate distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan