Relief boats, Equipment dispatched to six South Punjab cities

MULTAN, Sep 10 (APP):Additional relief equipment has been dispatched to six cities of South Punjab to strengthen flood rescue operations.

According to official sources, Multan received 108 boats, 109 rubber boats, and 1,130 life jackets. In Muzaffargarh, 57 boats, 53 rubber boats, and 683 life jackets were delivered. Rahim Yar Khan was provided with 47 boats, 44 rubber boats, and 519 life jackets. Bahawalpur received 38 boats, 40 rubber boats, and 519 life jackets, while Lodhran was supplied with 19 boats, 18 rubber boats, and 546 life jackets.

Over 119 additional boat operators have also been deployed across the six cities to expedite rescue missions.

Meanwhile, an emergency was declared after a sudden breach occurred in the protective Baloch Wah flood embankment near Baharan village in Jalalpur Pirwala. Commissioner Multan and the Deputy Commissioner rushed to the site with their teams.

Army and Irrigation teams also reached the spot to plug the breach, while local administration and rescue workers began door-to-door evacuation in five potentially affected villages. Announcements were made, and teams urged residents to move to safer places.