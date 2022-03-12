HAFIZABAD, Mar 12 (APP): State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that rejected elements of opposition parties had gathered at one platform just to protect their plundered wealth and impede the speedy process of development in the country by creating political unrest.

Talking to the media at local press club, he said that opposition party leaders made properties worth billions abroad with looted money and they were even putting national integrity at stake for the sake of personal interests.

He said that no-confidence move of the opposition would face a humiliating defeat as they lacked the required number for this purpose, adding that the people of country had rejected these elements which were bringing such move to create anarchy.

He said the opposition had presented the move against Prime Minister Imran Khan who neither had any charge of corruption nor established any property, whereas, all opposition leaders were facing the charges of corruption and properties cases.

The people of the country had recognized them (opposition) well and were not standing with them as they wanted economic stability, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit to Hafizabad tomorrow (Sunday) where a huge crowd would welcome him.

Farrukh Habib said that development projects worth billions were being completed in the district which include University of Hafizabad, a state-of-the-art hospital, Gujranwala-Hafizabad road and other projects.

He said the PTI government’s prudent policies in three and a half years, had drag the country out of financial crisis as all major sectors of the economy including agriculture, industry were now showing accelerated growth. Today, the country’s farmer was happy due to increased crops rates and timely payments, whereas, the industry was also flourishing due to government incentives.

Farrukh Habib said that despite a surge in petroleum prices and price hike at international markets, the incumbent government had reduced the prices and electricity prices had also been slashed to facilitate the masses.

The opposition compromised the country’s sovereignty as Nawaz and Zardari led governments

permitted drone attacks and around 400 such attacks occurred in their tenures. Whereas, the PTI

led by Imran Khan had laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy based on balanced

relations with all major countries. He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the

case of Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) at the United Nations with courage and bravery.

The state minister said that opposition parties also created hurdles and played a negative role

in the matter of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

To a question, he said the government was taking all its allies along and they were standing

with the government. The PTI was united under the leadership of Imran Khan, he added.