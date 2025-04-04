Rehana Mustafa Suhag pays tribute to Z A Bhutto

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Apr 04 (APP):Prominent Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Rehana Mustafa Suhag has said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country 1973 Constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industries, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.

Talking to the media on Friday, she said that the Great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden people and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, he added.

Rehana Mustafa Suhag said that people across the Sindh had reached Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana to pay homage to the leader and founder chairman of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his birth anniversary. She said that Bhutto’s philosophy still ruled the hearts of the people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed the footsteps of her father, she added.

Paying rich tributes to ZA Bhutto for his meritorious services for the socio-economic uplift of the poorest of the poor, she said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed gave Pakistan the 1973 Constitution.