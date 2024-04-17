Registration opens for Punjab Music Competition-2024

FAISALABAD, Apr 17 (APP):In order to find new talent, the Punjab Arts Council has announced the First Punjab Music Competition-2024.

According to arts council spokesperson here on Wednesday, the interested singers between the ages of 14 to 30 years could participate in the competition, which would be held at district, divisional and provincial level. The registration for the contest is open now the interested persons can get themselves registered. The contests will be held from April 22 to June 22.

The first prize at district level will be Rs 20,000, second prize Rs 15,000 and the third prize Rs 10,000.

The first prize at divisional level will be Rs 40,000; second Rs 30,000 and third Rs 20,000. However, the first prize at provincial level will be Rs 200,000, second Rs 150,000 and third Rs 100,000.

For any query or more information regarding registration and schedule of the contest, the website www.pac.punjab.gov.pk can be consulted.

The information is also available at divisional arts councils concerned and cell phone number 0303-55 55 938.