Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Registration of deserving families under "Jwandoon OPD Card" begins

MARDAN, Jul 16 (APP):The registration process for deserving families under the Jwandoon OPD Card has officially begun across the district here.
Social mobilization campaigns have also been launched to ensure that these free outpatient (OPD) healthcare services reach every eligible family, said the spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.
Under the Jwandoon OPD Card program, 60 public and private healthcare facilities across Mardan district are being registered to offer free OPD services.
More than 60,000 deserving families in the district are expected to benefit from this free healthcare scheme.
Awareness campaigns are actively being carried out in each tehsil by dedicated teams to ensure that all eligible families are registered and informed.
