Regional Tax Office Rwp seals fake cigarette manufacturing factory
RAWALPINDI, Jan 24 (APP):Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi here on Wednesday sealed a fake cigarette manufacturing factory in Jhangi Syedan area.
On the instructions of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Rawalpindi Tehmina Amir and under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Headquarters, Riaz Khan, Assistant Director Shujaat Khan and his team conducted a raid and took action against the fake cigarette manufacturing factory in accordance with the law.
The Regional Tax Office team also recovered cigarette manufacturing machinery and fake cigarettes worth millions of rupees.
The factory was working in the basement of a building where cigarettes of various brands were being manufactured. Fake cigarettes were being supplied across the country.

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

