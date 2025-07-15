Regional head of federal ombudsman for max facilities at airport

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 15 (APP):On the directives of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Multan, Dr. Muhammad Zahid, visited Multan International Airport to review passenger facilities, especially for overseas Pakistanis.

Accompanied by Advisor Muhammad Rasheed Qamar, Assistant Registrar Mehmood Khan Mahey, and Consultant Sheikh Noor Muhammad, Dr. Zahid inspected the One-Window Operation Desk established under the initiative of the Federal Ombudsman. Representatives of the Ombudsman briefed the delegation on the existing facilities available at the airport.

During the visit, Dr. Zahid interacted with passengers traveling abroad and listened to their concerns. He expressed serious dissatisfaction over the absence of a proper complaints register for passengers and instructed the relevant authorities to address passengers’ issues without delay.

Dr. Zahid emphasized that “Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of our economy and a valuable national asset. Ensuring smooth and efficient airport facilities for them is the utmost priority.”

He highlighted that in 2015, the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan launched a collaborative initiative with all federal departments to establish dedicated service counters at international airports across the country. These counters ensure the presence of representatives from all relevant agencies to resolve passenger grievances on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Muhammad Rasheed Qamar reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ombudsman’s Office to facilitate passengers in every possible way. He further informed the public that citizens can register complaints against any federal department on plain paper or by contacting 1055 via SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, or email.

The Federal Ombudsman’s regional offices continue to work diligently to provide justice at the citizens’ doorstep, ensuring that the voices of the people were heard and addressed effectively, he maintained.