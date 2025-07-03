Regional Director ombudsman visits Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Regional Director of the Ombudsman Sindh, Shabbir Ahmed Memon, visited the Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) to inspect the healthcare facilities and hospital performance.

Director SIMS Dr. Basheer Ahmed Jamali briefed that the hospital handles around 55,000 OPD patients and 300 to 400 maternity cases monthly, offering free surgical and medical services to the poor and middle-class communities.

Shabbir Memon expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and services, praising Dr. Jamali and his team.

According to a statement, the hospital has requested essential equipment from the Sindh government, including an oxygen plant, dialysis machines, MRI machines, and more specialist doctors. Assistant Registrar Murtaza Memon was also present during the visit.