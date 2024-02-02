Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent

MIRPUR-AJK, Feb 02 (APP):A seminar underscored the need for reforms to enhance effectiveness of local bodies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) for addressing the looming climate crisis in the region.

The event hosted by the think-tank Centre for Peace, Development, and Reforms (CPDR), gathered senior political and local bodies’ leadership in a multi-party dialogue held at a local hotel in the federal metropolis on last day evening.

Leaders emphasized that outdated LB Act of 1990 governs local bodies in AJ&K, falling short of meeting contemporary needs for local development.

Despite being held in Nov-Dec 2022, the LB elections were the first in nearly three decades, driven after the public demand, civil society pressure, and supreme court directives in AJ&K.

Former prime minister AJ&K, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, highlighted the significance of local bodies and advocated for dedicated development funds to foster socio-economic development at the grassroots level.

He stressed the importance of improving tax collection to strengthen district and union councils financially.

Acknowledging the challenge of capacity building, which has disrupted over the past three decades, the think-tank in a dialogue session pledged to address the outdated LB Act 1990 at the forum of legislative assembly to achieve the objectives of good governance.

The dialogue received support from AJ&K assembly speaker, Chaudhary Lateef Akbar, who emphasized the need for both financial and administrative empowerment for local bodies. He expressed his commitment to raising this issue at appropriate forums.

Dr. Shaheen Akhtar from the National Defense University emphasized the importance of debate with local bodies’ leadership on disaster risk reduction in the context of climate crises.

The dialogue attended by elected district chairmen, councilors, civil society members, and academia, highlighted the issues such as outdated AJK LB Act of 1990, lack of development funds, and capacity building.

Women Councilors including Ms Rabia and Ms Kanwal Rahim, highlighted the importance of women’s inclusion in decision making and raised concerns about the non-functionality of the system due to lack of political will.

Participants advocated for minimum allocations from the annual development plan (ADP) to local bodies, crucial for agricultural potential, tourism, and skill building.

Former minister of social welfare, Ms Farzana Yaqoob, emphasized the significance of local governments for better governance and accountability, calling for collaboration between legislative assembly members and local bodies’ leadership.

The participants suggested that local bodies generate revenue through local tax collections, transportation, and other means to contribute to local development. Empowering local government, they were of the view that it could rapidly transform the development landscape of AJ&K, working towards sustainable development goals (SDGs).

LB experts from AJ&K, Dr Waqas Ali, advocated for local solutions to local problems and emphasized the crucial role of local bodies in this regard. He highlighted the importance of involving youth and women in planning and development.

Those participated in the debate include Deputy Mayor Bagh, Afraz Gardezi, senior political leader of PPP, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, retired secretary Saleem Bismil, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute, journalist Abid Sidique, youth leader Saqib Farooq, and elected leaders of local bodies.