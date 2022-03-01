Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of govt: AJK PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: Mar 01 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said that his government was keen to resolve problems being faced by the valiant forwards areas population who have been braving Indian brutalities at this side of the Line of Control in AJK day in and day out.

While addressing the ground breaking ceremony of 7.5-km long Dara Sher Khan Road in Dara Sheir Khan town of Poonch division, the AJK PM said that his government was aware of the problems that people of the area have been facing for the past several years.

The practical steps were being taken to address these problems, he added. He said the practical steps were being taken to address these problems. The premier was accompanied by Public Works Minister Azhar Sadiq and others.

The AJK PM said a special relief package for the LoC affectees has been finalized. Under this package, many link roads and safety bunkers in far off areas were being constructed to provide better transportation facilities and security to the people.

The AJK prime minister said that he does not believe in the politics of vengeance and vendetta. However, he regrettably noted that the previous governments have miserably failed in addressing problems of people living in these highly volatile areas (LoC).

“No significant work has been done in Abbaspur constituency for the last 10 years. The people of this constituency have been facing a lot of problems even they have been deprived of basic amenities like health and transportation facilities”, the PM said.

He assured people that his government would utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to the people settled in areas near the LOC. Terming Pakistan Army as the protector of Kashmiris, he said, Pak Army was carrying out its duty of defending the homeland.

He expressed the hope that the lingering Kashmir issue would be resolved soon under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hailing PM Imran Khan’s initiative to reduce oil prices in the country, he said that the PM took the historic decision despite the surging oil prices in the world market. Terming opposition as a bunch of rejected people, he said the opposition parties’ designs to dislodge the PTI government would never succeed.