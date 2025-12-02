Recruitment in Pak Army to continue till Dec 9

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Army Selection and Recruitment Center Hyderabad has revealed that the process of recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army will continue till December 9.

In this regard, the schedule of registration and test in different districts of Hyderabad region has been issued including, Team DC Office of Selection Center Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, on December 2nd, Town Committee, Tandu Elhiar, on December 3rd, Municipal Committee Sanghar, on December 4th, District Council Badin, on December 5th, Municipal Committee Matari, on December 8th, Municipal Committee Shahid Benazirabad and on December 9th, Kotri Town Committee and Sehwan. Taking the test for recruitment in the town committee,

It has been informed by the spokesman of the Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad that the aspirant candidates should have at least matriculation and the age should be 17 and a half-22 years. .

The spokesman said that such candidates who are domiciled in the said areas and are residing in Hyderabad can come and take the test at the Army Selection Center Hyderabad till 9th December.