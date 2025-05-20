Reconstruction of Tanda Dam Canal begins in Kohat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP):The provincial government has formally launched the reconstruction work of Tanda Dam Canal in Kohat district, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The project, estimated at Rs 700 million, aims at restoring the 84-kilometer-long canal that originates from the Tanda Dam.

This canal has long served as a crucial source of irrigation and drinking water for the local population but had fallen into severe disrepair. Nearly 70% of the canal had become dilapidated, and improper sewage disposal from nearby residential areas had further polluted the water, affecting both its quality and flow.

Local farmers and orchard owners have welcomed the project, expressing hope that the canal’s restoration will lead to a steady and clean water supply. They believe this will not only boost agricultural productivity but also strengthen the local economy.

Once completed, the rehabilitation of this major canal system is expected to significantly alleviate the region’s long-standing water shortage issues.