‘Recharge Pakistan Project’ gaining momentum in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 20 (APP):The progress on the “Recharge Pakistan Project” initiative remained encouraging as officials reviewed the project’s implementation during a meeting held here at the Commissioner’s Office.

The session was chaired by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Dawood Khan, who underscored the project’s strategic importance in addressing water management challenges and improving climate resilience across the region.

The meeting assessed ongoing activities and deliberated on further strengthening inter-departmental coordination to ensure the project is implemented in a timely and effective manner.

The meeting was attended by representatives from key departments including the Registrar of the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture, Assistant to the Commissioner (Political and Development) Sajjad Baloch, Divisional Forest Officer D.I. Khan, Project Director Recharge Pakistan (Irrigation Department), Manager Climate Smart Agriculture Recharge Pakistan, and the Site Manager Recharge Pakistan.

The officials briefed the forum that work was progressing smoothly and in line with approved plans. The Project Director informed participants that the design and supervisory consultants had initiated their assignments, adding that the design and cost estimates for the ‘Badri Pond’ would be finalized shortly, after which designs for other schemes would follow. The Forest Department reported that the procurement process had been completed and implementation activities were underway accordingly.

The Registrar of the Agriculture University assured the meeting that a list of female agriculture graduates would be shared to facilitate training sessions for women farmers. The forum concluded by emphasizing the need for continuous coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of project interventions and to strengthen the region’s capacity to withstand the impacts of climate change.