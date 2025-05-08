Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Read Pakistan, a non-profit organization, committed to promote reading culture in Pakistan, successfully hosted an art exhibition on Thursday at the National Library of Pakistan.

Read Pakistan with the special support of Director General (DG) Raja Javed Iqbal (Chief Librarian) at National Library of Pakistan who was a staunch promoter of the art by giving emerging artists a platform to showcase their work organized the gracious event.

The exhibition featured the captivating works of Asad Younas Tanoli, a distinguished journalist and photographer known for his powerful visual storytelling, particularly in capturing rare birds and the majestic beauty of wildlife. His collection offered visitors a rare glimpse into the hidden corners of nature through his lens.

Alongside his work, the exhibition displayed the thought-provoking paintings of Maya Sadia Hamidi, an inspiring artist whose art reflected emotion, identity, and the complexity of the human experience. Her vibrant canvases sparked deep reflection and discussion among attendees.

The event attracted artists, students, literary enthusiasts, and members of the public, all brought together by a shared appreciation for artistic expression and the written word.

CEO Read Pakistan, Syeda Fatima Hasan Gilani emphasized the importance of integrating art, photography, and literature to broaden minds and foster dialogue across generations.

This exhibition marked another step in Read Pakistan’s mission to build a nation of readers, thinkers, and creators.