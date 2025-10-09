RDA to launch key urban development & beautification projects in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (APP): The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to launch a series of development and beautification projects aimed at improving infrastructure, promoting environmental sustainability, and enhancing the visual appeal of the city.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held at Gymkhana, chaired by Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza, and attended by Secretary Gymkhana Syed Rizwan Mashhadi, Chief Planner Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Finance Masood Arshad, and other senior officers on Thursday.

During the meeting, the RDA DG directed the Gymkhana administration to establish a modern Library and Knowledge Centre within the premises to promote learning, research, and community engagement.

The meeting also reviewed key projects including the development of a green belt around Gymkhana and installation of a water recycling system in the facility, besides beautification of major areas such as Murree Road, Sherpao Colony, and Asghar Mall Road.

The participants also agreed on strict measures for the removal of encroachments to maintain public order and prevent future damage.

DG Kinza Murtaza emphasised that public cooperation and inter-departmental coordination were essential for the success of such initiatives. She said the RDA’s efforts were focused on creating a cleaner, greener, and better-organised city that offered improved living standards for its residents.

She added that the projects would be implemented in phases and reviewed periodically to ensure timely and transparent execution.