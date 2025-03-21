RDA task force expands operations to combat illegal housing schemes

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP):Following directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force was ramping up its operations against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

The Director General (DG) of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, supervised the crackdown and emphasized the continuation of such operations to combat fraudulent practices and protect citizens from exploitation, according to an RDA spokesperson.

She stressed that public complaints regarding illegal land occupation by housing scheme owners were being taken seriously, and strict actions would be taken against those involved in forceful land grabs.

The RDA enforcement squad has executed a significant operation targeting one illegal housing scheme and two illegal land subdivisions.

The operation led to the removal of advertisement boards, boundary walls of schemes, site offices, manholes, poles and Damp-Proof Course (DPC) level structures removal of falling within the above-mentioned illegal housing schemes.

The RDA has consistently informed the public and advised citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes and the public was encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and only engage with approved housing schemes.