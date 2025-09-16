Tuesday, September 16, 2025
RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure financial transparency

RAWALPINDI, Sep 16 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS), Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), for the implementation of the SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
The agreement was signed by Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan on the directions of Director General Kinza Murtaza. The initiative is aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and digitization of RDA’s financial management system.
Under the collaboration, all financial transactions, budgeting, and payments will be processed through SAP ERP, a globally recognized platform. The system will automate payments, strengthen internal controls, minimize manual interventions, and provide real-time financial reporting for better decision-making.
DG RDA Kinza Murtaza appreciated the support of the Controller General of Accounts and the FABS team, stating that the MoU marked a major milestone in the RDA’s digital transformation and reflected its commitment to modern governance and financial reforms.
The initiative, she added, was aligned with the Government of Pakistan’s vision for e-governance, accountability, and transparency in public institutions
