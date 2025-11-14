RDA seeks ECL placement of University Town owners; two officials suspended

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place the names of the owners of University Town on the Exit Control List (ECL) amid allegations of large-scale fraud and illegal activities.

Acting on the directions of the Secretary, Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Captain (Retired) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, and under the supervision of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, the Authority initiated strict enforcement measures against the management of the housing scheme.

According to an RDA spokesperson, Director General Kinza Murtaza had formally written to the NAB Chairman and the FIA Director General, seeking ECL placement of Aziz Khan and Jameel Khan, owners of University Town (Pvt) Ltd. The move followed accusations of fraudulent practices, unauthorised sale and purchase of plots, cheating the public and non-payment of mandatory government dues.

“These violations not only inflict financial losses on citizens but also undermine the regulatory regime meant to ensure lawful urban development,” the Director General said.

In a parallel action, Director Town Planning Samiullah Niazi and Assistant Director Town Planning Shiza Tanveer were suspended for failing to curb unlawful activities associated with the scheme and for ineffective enforcement of the RDA’s regulations.

To ensure transparency in the process, the Director General also asked the Commissioner Rawalpindi to nominate an inquiry officer to examine the conduct and negligence of officials responsible for overseeing University Town.

The RDA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public interest, strengthening internal accountability and ensuring strict compliance with urban development laws, the spokesperson added.