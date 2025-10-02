RDA seals illegal factory on Defence Road

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 2 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on Thursday, sealed an illegal manufacturing factory of switches and related items on Defence Road, Morgah.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the action was taken in accordance with the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, which the property owner had violated by constructing buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The Director General, Kinza Murtaza, has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments and illegal commercial activities without any fear or favour.

She also directed the Building Control Wing to survey fees for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, plans of buildings, and to regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA, the spokesperson added.

The operation was conducted by RDA Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, along with the RDA enforcement staff.