RDA lodges FIRs against three illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 27 (APP):On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has issued a notice to the management of Faisal Town Block B1 located in Mouza Bajnial, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi for operating an illegal housing scheme.

The notice highlights violations including selling plots without approval, spreading misleading information about the NOC status, and deceiving the public through false advertisements on social media. The project has been found in serious violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 (Amended Act 2014) and the Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021.

Furthermore, RDA has also lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against three housing schemes, Al-Khan Enclave, Faisal Hills in Taxila, and Abdullah City, Mouza Rajar, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. Prior to these FIRs, RDA had approached Police Station Wahdat Colony and Wah Cantt Taxila, citing that these schemes had been carrying out illegal development activities beyond their approved areas, and misleading the public through unauthorized advertising and illegal booking and file sales.

Despite repeated notices and warnings, the developers failed to comply with RDA’s directives and continued prohibited activities. These acts fall under Section 34 (1)-B of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976, which classifies such fraudulent and anti-public interest actions as criminal offenses punishable under the law.

DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has once again urged the general public to avoid investing in unauthorized and unapproved housing schemes. Citizens are advised to verify project details through the RDA website or visit the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) at RDA before making any investment decisions to safeguard their hard-earned money.