RDA lodges FIR against owners of Wazir Town Housing Scheme for illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP):On the directions of Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the Building Control Wing RDA has lodged an First Information Report (FIR) in Police Station Chaklala, against the owners of Wazir Town Housing Scheme for carrying out illegal construction.

The owners had already been issued notices for violating approved maps and plans, and their illegal properties were sealed. However, despite this action, the owners continued construction in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The construction was carried out without mandatory approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The DG RDA has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict and impartial action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities. She further directed the LU&BC Wing to assess fees and charges for the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and supplementary building plans, with the aim of regularizing such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The RDA spokesperson said that the measures taken by DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, against illegal housing societies and illegal constructions are indeed a positive step towards safeguarding the public and their investments.

RDA has urged the general public to act responsibly and voluntarily remove any encroachments in order to avoid losses and penalties.