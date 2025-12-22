RDA launches new website, complaint management system to boost digital governance

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP): The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched a newly developed official website along with a standalone Complaint Management System (CMS) to strengthen digital governance, enhance transparency and improve public service delivery.

According to the RDA spokesman, the new RDA website has been designed as a modern, user-friendly digital platform to provide improved and seamless access to information and online services for citizens, stakeholders, developers and investors. It features enhanced performance, improved navigation, an updated content structure, mobile responsiveness and better accessibility in line with prevailing information technology standards and best practices.

He said the Complaint Management System has been introduced as a dedicated standalone platform to ensure efficient, transparent and timely redressal of public complaints. The system enables systematic registration, tracking, monitoring and resolution of complaints, significantly enhancing institutional accountability, responsiveness and service quality.

Speaking at the launch, Director General of RDA Kinza Murtaza said the initiative aims to promote transparency, operational efficiency and effective communication between the Authority and the public. She said the website and CMS would serve as centralised platforms for official notifications, public information, departmental updates, online services and grievance redressal.

Murtaza emphasised that RDA remained committed to adopting modern technological solutions to facilitate citizens, improve service standards and ensure the timely dissemination of information and services in line with the vision of good governance.

She added that the introduction of the digital platforms would help minimise manual processes, reduce response time and strengthen coordination among concerned departments, and encouraged citizens to actively use the website and CMS to access services, register complaints and stay informed about RDA initiatives.

The newly launched official website and Complaint Management System are now live and accessible to the general public.