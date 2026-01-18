RDA launches GT Road beautification drive near Bahria Town

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP): The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched a beautification drive along the GT Road near Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, as part of efforts to improve the city’s urban outlook and enhance major transport corridors.

The initiative, undertaken on the directions of Authority’s Director General Kinza Murtaza, aims to transform the busy stretch into a more visually appealing and environmentally friendly thoroughfare, an RDA spokesperson said on Sunday.

The project includes plantation, development of green belts, painting and other aesthetic improvements, along with the installation of decorative fountains. Monitoring and maintenance mechanisms have also been put in place to ensure sustainability and proper upkeep of the work.

The spokesperson said the initiative reflected the Authority’s broader commitment to sustainable urban development, environmental protection and compliance with approved planning standards, while improving the overall experience for motorists and commuters.

Speaking on the initiative, Director General Kinza Murtaza said that, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures were being taken to beautify the city and upgrade public spaces. She said such steps were essential for creating a balanced urban environment where aesthetics, functionality and sustainability went hand in hand.

She directed the departments concerned to ensure timely completion of the project, maintain strict quality control and put in place effective long-term maintenance to maximise public benefit.

The spokesperson said the GT Road initiative reflected the RDA’s continuing focus on modern city planning and enhancement of public spaces, aimed at improving quality of life and fostering civic pride in Rawalpindi.