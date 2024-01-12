RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, Jan 12 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to three illegal housing schemes namely Shah-e-Khrasan at Mouza Chakra on Chakri road, Imperial City at Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal road and Ring Road Town at Mouza Harka, Basali near Chak Beli Khan road, Rawalpindi.

The RDA spokesman told on Friday that the notices were issued to Saeed Rizvi, Masood Azmat and Umar Awan, the owners of three illegal private housing schemes.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices, he said adding, the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take action in accordance with the law against illegal advertisements and marketing. FIRs should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes, the authorities were directed.

The spokesman informed that the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing projects.

He said that the citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and asked to check status of the schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He informed that the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the unapproved housing schemes.